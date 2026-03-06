Looking ahead after Arizona ends season with Big XII Tournament loss to ASU

Arizona State beat Arizona 54-51 in the Big XII Tournament first round on Wednesday to end the season for the Wildcats. Guards Noelani Cornfield and Mickayla Perdue and forward Nora Francois have concluded their collegiate careers.

Perdue led Arizona, averaging 17.1 points per game, but had a season-ending wrist injury after 15 games. Cornfield finished first on Arizona with 412 points (14.2) PPG, 6.8 assists and 2.6 steals, while contributing 3.4 rebounds. Francois averaged 5.6 PPG, 4.4 RPG, 1.5 APG, 1.4 SPG and was second on the Wildcats with 18 blocks.

Arizona took its largest lead when it began the game with a 10-2 advantage against Arizona State. The Sun Devils rallied and led 18-17 after the first quarter. Arizona State extended the lead to 22-17 and held it with a 29-28 advantage at halftime.

A Daniah Trammell layup with 8:45 left in the third quarter gave Arizona its first lead since 2:00 minutes remained in the first quarter. Arizona State led 42-40 after a competitive third quarter. Arizona fell behind 44-40 before rallying to take a 51-50 lead with 2:51 left in the game.

Like they did in their win over Arizona in Tucson, Arizona State controlled the final minutes of the game. Arizona did not score again after taking the 51-50 lead, as Arizona State scored the final four points of the game after that point.

A pair of flagrant fouls on Francois and questionable handling of the shot clock hindered Arizona. Sumaya Sugapong and Trammell led Arizona with 12 points. Cornfield was the only other Wildcat in double figures with 10 points. Francois finished with four points, seven rebounds and seven turnovers while fouling out.

Heloisa Carrera was the only player in double figures for Arizona State with 16 points. Both teams were abysmal on three-point attempts. Arizona shot 3-15 and Arizona State was 2-12. Arizona State overcame shooting six of 12 from the free throw line with a 36-18 advantage in points in the paint.

A season for the record books for @LaniCornfield4 ! 🔥



The New York native will finish top 3 in program history in assists in a single-season! pic.twitter.com/GOPkZIySrP — Arizona Basketball (@ArizonaWBB) March 5, 2026

Arizona is likely to lose more players to the Transfer Portal and head coach Becky Burke and her staff should be active in pursuing players to add to the 2026-27 roster. Kamryn Kitchen did not play for Arizona after a February 21 loss at Baylor and could be a player to watch as a potential transfer.

Arizona will need to add depth at guard entering 2026-27 with the losses of Cornfield and Perdue. The Wildcats signed 5'8 guard Jasleen Green, 5'11 combo guard Makayla Presser-Palmer, 6'2 forward Priyanka Ponnam and 6'6 center Callie Hinder in the 2026 class.

Arizona was small in 2025-26 with only three players in the rotation over 6'0. Hinder provides Arizona with needed size entering 2026-27. Expect size in the post to be the other emphasis for Arizona in the 2026-26 Transfer Portal.