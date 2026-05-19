Major Arizona in-state prospect Adan Diggs reclassifies from 2028 to 2027 class

Goodyear, Millennium combo guard Adan Diggs, a high priority for Arizona, has reclassified from the 2028 class to 2027. Diggs is the second-ranked player in the 2027 class in the Rivals Industry Rankings, a consensus among multiple sites.

Jamie Shaw of On3/Rivals posted to X that Diggs is the number one overall player in their 2027 class rankings. Diggs is the fourth-ranked prospect, the top combo guard and is second in Arizona in the 247Sports 2027 composite rankings.

Scottsdale. Bella Vista Prep center Paul Osaruyi is the top-ranked player in Arizona in the 2027 class. Former Arizona defensive back Treydan Stukes and 2026 Arizona signee Cameron Holmes are among the alums of Millennium.

Per Joe Tipton of Rivals/On3, Diggs has taken unofficial visits to Arizona, UCLA and USC. Eric Bossi of 247Sports said, "On the recruiting front, home state Arizona has been thought to hold a slight edge in the early stages but Tommy Lloyd and the Wildcats are going to face stiff competition."

Adan Diggs is now the No. 1 overall player in the 2027 Rivals rankings 👀



I spoke with him exclusively about his recruitment and where things stand with BYU, Arizona, and Houston early in the process.



Full conversation now live.⁰[READ] 👉 https://t.co/bp4zGf8aft pic.twitter.com/fuCME8GkCi — Jamie Shaw (@JamieShaw5) May 19, 2026

Recruiting Adan Diggs

Lloyd and his staff will be able to sell Diggs on the success they have had with combo guards. Caleb Love was an all-American during his two seasons at Arizona, Brayden Burries is a projected 2026 lottery pick and 2026 signee is projected in the top three to four selections of the 2027 NBA Draft.

Diggs would have the opportunity to succeed Holt as the starting shooting guard for Arizona, as Burries did with Love during the 2025-26 season. The starting shooting guard has led Arizona in scoring in four of the five seasons Lloyd has been the head coach of the Wildcats.

Diggs has a similar build to Burries and Holt at 6'4. The On3/Rivals scouting report on Diggs is similar to the analysis about Burries. Diggs has the "ability to rise up and knock down a shot that opens things up for him at different levels on the floor" and is capable of getting his team into offensive sets.

With Holt almost definitely moving on after the 2026-27 season, Diggs would likely play alongside 2026 transfer point guard additions Derek Dixon from North Carolina and J.J. Mandaquit from Washington in the backcourt. Dixon and Mandaquit each have three seasons of eligibility remaining.

Diggs averaged 22.5 points, 8.0 rebounds, 4.5 assists, and 3.0 steals per game during the 2025-26 season. Despite Holmes graduating, MaxPreps ranks Millennium as the number one team nationally entering the 2026-27 season. Hopefully, Holmes playing for Arizona will help the Wildcats recruitment of Diggs.