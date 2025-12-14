Miles Simon shouts out navy blue uniforms in Birmingham and Brayden Burries

Arizona legend Miles Simon, who led the Wildcats to the 1997 National Championship, posted on X that he loved the navy blue uniforms in Birmingham tonight and that freshman guard Brayden Burries is looking real comfortable and getting better every time he's out there.

Arizona played in Birmingham for the first time since Simon led the Wildcats to the 1997 NCAA South Regional Championship. Arizona upset number one Kansas and held on for an overtime win over Providence in the Regional Final to advance to the third Final Four in program history.

Simon was named the 1997 South Regional Most Outstanding Player and eventually earned the NCAA Tournament MOP as Arizona won its only National Championship. Arizona wore the navy blue uniforms in three of its last four 1997 NCAA Tournament games as the lower seed.

Arizona beat Alabama 96-75 at Legacy Arena. It is the same arena that Arizona defeated Kansas and Providence in during the 1997 NCAA Tournament South Regional. Legacy Arena was known as the Birmingham Jefferson Civic Center until 2015.

@ArizonaMBB wearing the navy blue uni’s in Birmingham is so tough, kind of like 97!! They are hoopin tonight and look out because @BraydenBurries is looking real comfortable lately, getting better every time he’s out there. — Miles Simon (@milessimon) December 14, 2025

Burries entered the game against Alabama averaging 17.0 points per game, 4.7 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.7 steals, while shooting 56.3 percent from the field, 30.8 percent on three-point attempts and 68.8 percent from the free throw line over the last three games.

Burries scored eight points on 3-10 from the field and 1-6 from the free throw line with three rebounds in the first half against Alabama on Saturday., In the second half, Burries made eight of his nine shots from the field and all four of his three-point attempts with four rebounds and one assist.

Burries set career highs with 28 points, 11 made field goals and 19 attempts, five made three-pointers and 10 attempts, plus seven rebounds. Burries scored 16 last week against Auburn, but Saturday was his breakout game as he took over in the second half.

The performance by Burries in the second half came with starting point guard Jaden Bradley and power forward Koa Peat on the bench early in the second half due to foul trouble. The performance by Burries was reminiscent of Simon, Mike Bibby, Michael Dickerson and Jason Terry on the way to the 1997 NCAA Championship.