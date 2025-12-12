Tommy Lloyd states Brayden Burries is really trending in the right direction

After freshman guard Brayden Burries struggled early in the season, Arizona head coach Tommy Lloyd said the former five-star signee " is really trending in the right direction." Lloyd was speaking to reporters to preview the game at Alabama on Saturday night.

Burries has significantly increased his production over the past three games, averaging 17.0 points per game, 4.7 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.7 steals, while shooting 56.3 percent from the field, 30.8 percent on three-point attempts and 68.8 percent from the free throw line.

Burries is averaging 11.3 PPG, 2.9 RPG, 2.4 APG and 1.6 SPG while shooting 43.2 percent from the field, 30.0 percent on three-point attempts and 68.0 percent from the free throw line. With a 62.5 eFG percent over the past three games, Burries has been far more efficient than his 49.3 eFG percentage for the season.

Considering the opponent, Burries had his best game this season against Auburn on Saturday. Burries scored 16 points on seven of 11 from the field, missed all three of his three-point attempts and made two of three free throws with five rebounds and one assist.

"Brayden is really trending in the right direction and obviously, we know how good of a player he is ...I think his practice habits are picking up....His comfort in these games is picking up and I'm excited to see...in two weeks what Brayden Burries looks like because...he's in a sweet spot right now where...if he goes for it, there's real growth opportunities...in front of him." Arizona head coach Tommy Lloyd

Burries helped Arizona pull away in the second half against Auburn with 12 points on five out of six from the field, two out of three from the free throw line and four rebounds in 13 minutes. If Burries can contribute as a closer for Arizona, they would become a far more difficult team to defend.

Who the closer was going to be for Arizona in 2025-26 to succeed Caleb Love was one of the biggest questions entering the season. Jaden Bradley was the closer for Arizona in wins over Florida, Connecticut and UCLA. Burries should continue to develop as a more efficient player throughout the remainder of the 2025-26 season.