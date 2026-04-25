Motiejus Krivas returning to Arizona helps set foundation for 2026-27 roster

After there has been some speculation since the Friday night deadline on whether or not Arizona center Motiejus Krivas would return, Jonathan Wasserman, the Lead Scout/NBA Draft Insider for Bleacher Report, Turner/NBA TV, confirmed the big Lithuanian is back for the Wildcats in 2026-27.

Wasserman posted to his X account on Saturday, reporting, "Word is Motiejus Krivas heading back to Arizona. Big for 2027 draft class." Krivas returning for Arizona in 2026-27 is a significant foundational player on the roster. The expectation is that Arizona freshman forward Ivan Kharchenkov is also returning in 2026-27.

Some projections had Krivas being a late first-round pick if he chose to enter the 2026 NBA Draft. With the potential of being a bigger part of the Arizona offense in 2026-27, Krivas could become a 2027 lottery pick in the NBA Draft with further development.

Krivas averaged 10.4 points per game on 56.9 percent shooting from the field, 30.8 percent on three-point attempts, 78.0 percent from the free throw line with a 59.9 eFG percentage, 8.2 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 1.9 blocks per game.

Word is Motiejus Krivas heading back to Arizona. Big for 2027 draft class. — Jonathan Wasserman (@NBADraftWass) April 25, 2026

Improving each season

Krivas has improved his numbers in each of his three seasons. That included playing in only eight games in 2024-25 before suffering a season-ending foot/lower leg injury. The projected return of Kharchenkov and Krivas coming back provides Arizona with some stability entering the 2026-27 season.

Krivas was First Team All-Big 12 and Big 12 All-Defensive Team in 2025-26. Krivas will be one of the best returning centers nationally in 2026-27 and one of the best players in the Big XII. Working on his footwork and lateral movement should be a goal for Krivas entering the 2026-27 season.

With Krivas returning, gaining a sure commitment from Kharchenkov will also be critical for Tommy Lloyd and Arizona. The expectation is that Kharchenkov will return to Arizona. With Koa Peat entering the 2026 NBA Draft, finding a starting power forward and adding depth to help Krivas upfront is critical for Arizona for the 2026-27 season.