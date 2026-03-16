Multiple analysts give Arizona fans extra hope NCAA Tournament glory is coming

The NCAA Tournament is starting this week, which is something we can't believe has arrived. While there's a ton of focus on Duke and Michigan as the main contenders to win it all, let's not forget about the great job Arizona and Tommy Lloyd have done this season.

Early line for Arizona against LIU in NCAA Tournament is out

The Wildcats were given the No. 1 seed in the West Region and this group has what it takes to push for a trip to the Final Four. Not only that, but could Arizona make a push in trying to win it all? That's what plenty of people are thinking.

Right after Arizona's top seed in the West Region was announced, analysts started hyping up Brayden Burries, Koa Peat and others. Live on CBS, Seth Davis picked Arizona to win it all, with him thinking the Cats will take down Duke in the title game. Bruce Pearl has something similar on his mind, with Arizona topping Florida with the championship on the line:

National title picks 👀@ClarkKelloggCBS ➡️ Purdue over Florida@SethDavisHoops ➡️ Arizona over Duke@coachbrucepearl ➡️ Arizona over Florida pic.twitter.com/EA6OqoQOCD — CBS Sports College Basketball 🏀 (@CBSSportsCBB) March 15, 2026

Arizona and Tommy Lloyd have what it takes to win the NCAA Tournament title

So, you're saying there's a chance? Again, people seem to think that either Duke or Michigan is going to win the title, as ESPN's analytics have given the Blue Devils the best chance to do so, with the Wolverines right behind them.

However, we'll say it again: you simply can't ignore the Wildcats right now. Recently, there were some injury concerns surrounding this team, but Arizona has gotten healthy at the right time and the youngsters are playing their best basketball.

Over the weekend, Arizona took on Houston in the Big 12 Championship Game and a message was sent in the 79-74 victory. Both Burries and Peat stole the show, scoring 21 points a piece. Now, those two are ready to keep playing at a high level with the Big Dance here.

Things of course are not going to be easy and a potential Elite Eight matchup with Purdue could be on the way. The Boilermakers beat Michigan for the Big Ten Tournament title, which still has people talking. Arizona will have to be at its best to beat Purdue if they do face off, but this squad is playing with a whole lot of confidence right now.