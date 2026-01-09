National CBB analyst says Arizona and Brayden Burries undervalued nationally

Arizona and freshman guard Brayden Burries are undervalued nationally, per CBS Sports national analyst Jon Rothstein. Rothstein highlighted the impressive Arizona wins and how well Burries has played over the past 10 games.

Burries is averaging 18.8 points per game, shooting 57.9 percent from the field, 35.3 percent on three-point attempts and 73.2 percent from the free throw line with a 65.3 eFG percentage with 2.7 rebounds and 1.9 assists over his past 10 games.

After a slow start, Burries now leads Arizona, averaging 15.1 PPG. Rothstein stated that Arizona was fortunate to begin the season on an experienced team with the returns of senior guards Jaden Bradley and Anthony Dell'Orso, forward Tobe Awaka and center Motiejus Krivas from the 2024-25 team.

Rothstein noted that Burries only scored in double-figures once in his first five games this season. The longtime CBS Sports college basketball analyst and writer stated he has been voting Arizona number one for weeks in his AP Top 25 and in his Rothstein 45.

Looking ahead for Arizona

Rothstein stated that Saturday at TCU is "another opportunity for Arizona to pick up a victory that is going to resonate between now and selection Sunday." TCU enters the game against Arizona with 11 wins and four losses, ranked 43rd in the NCAA NetRatings.

TCU is coming off a late-game collapse at Kansas on Tuesday night. The Horned Frogs had a nine-point lead with just over a minute left before losing 104-100 in overtime. Rothstein discussed the potential of Arizona and Gonzaga being the top two seeds in the West in the 2026 NCAA Tournament.

Arizona head coach Tommy Lloyd was an assistant at Gonzaga for 20 years under head coach Mark Few. Lloyd has been the Arizona head coach since 2021. Rothstein noted Lloyd inherited the back end of a home-and-home series with Gonzaga, but that it has been completed.

Rothstein also discussed the Arizona rebounding dominance. While visiting a preseason practice, Rothstein stated that Lloyd stopped practice multiple times to make sure the ball was going into the paint. Rothstein wanted "Arizona's ability to pummel its opponents...to get more attention."

Rothstein noted Arizona has a plus-36 rebounding margin in its first two games against Kansas State and Utah. The schedule will get tougher for Arizona, beginning with the game at TCU. Rothstein stated that the Arizona frontcourt rotation of Awaka and Krivas is as good or better than anyone nationally.

Rothstein closed by mentioning the rotation and roster composition Arizona has put together, which includes four freshmen should be praised. Lloyd banking on his freshman and not adding any transfers who are a part of the rotation has paid off.