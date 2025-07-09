National CFB Analyst asks biggest question for Arizona entering 2025

Shehan Jeyarajah of CBS Sports asked, what does a Brent Brennan program look like, in his article "Deion Sanders' QB dilemma, Rich Rodriguez's West Virginia homecoming among 2025 Big 12 Media Days storylines" Big 12 Media Days began on Tuesday and Arizona met with reporters on Wednesday.

Arizona finished 4-8 in his first season as Arizona head coach and leading a power conference program. Earlier this week CBS Sports examined where Brennan is on the hot seat. Barring a worse season than 2024, Brennan is likely safe for at least one more season with a five-year contract.

Quarterback Noah Fifita sets the foundation for Arizona on offense as he returns for his third season as the starter. A lot of the Arizona offense is rebuilt around Fifita. Wide receiver Chris Hunter, who had 35 receptions for 323 yards and three touchdowns, is the leading returning receiver for Arizona.

Nickelback Treyden Stukes and safeties Dalton Johnson and Genesis Smith set the foundation for the Arizona defense. Fifita and the three defensive backs will define what a Brennan program looks like, at least in 2025. How well those four play will have a major impact on the outcome for Arizona in 2025.

"Question: What does a Brent Brennan program look like?



It was never going to be easy for Brennan to replace Jedd Fisch and build relationships with an existing roster. Ultimately, it failed miserably and the core of great players that led Fisch's Wildcats to a 10-win season dispersed. Brennan is now building a program in his own image, but he doesn't have much time or space to do it. Results will be expected sooner than later." Shehan Jeyarajah, CBS Sports

As Brennan builds the Arizona football program with his players, the Wildcats signed the 50th-best 2025 class. The 2025 Arizona transfer class is 52nd nationally. Arizona is building towards a strong finish with the 2026 class ranked 42nd nationally and sixth in the Big XII.

Arizona has 55 new players on its 2025 roster combining freshmen and incoming transfers. Building culture in the transfer portal era and defining what a particular program will look like in the future for Brennan or any coach is difficult. With multiple new coaches on his staff, Brennan lacks continuity entering his second season as head coach.