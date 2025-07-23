National recruiting analyst grades Arizona and Brent Brennan recruiting

Andrew Ivins, the Director of Scouting for 247Sports and a writer for CBS Sports, published a story on Wednesday. "From A- to F: It's a rough recruiting report card for most of college football's hot seat coaches." Arizona head coach Brent Brennan received an average grade of 4.22 out of five on the CBS Sports hot seat.

Coaches who received a five were win or be fired and four is start improving now. Brennan receiving a 4.22 is probably accurate. It seems unlikely for Brennan to be fired after two seasons with Arizona. The 2026 Arizona class has trended in the right direction this summer.

Ivins stated the biggest win for Arizona in the 2026 class is the commitment from four-star quarterback Oscar Rios. Three-star offensive lineman Malachi Joyner was named a sneaky good get for Arizona by Ivins.

Ivins commented on the foundation in recruiting set for the Arizona program before Brennan was hired in January 2024. Arizona signed the 50th-ranked class nationally and ninth in the Big XII in 2025. The 2026 Arizona class is eighth in the Big XII and 47th nationally.

Arizona’s 2026 🏈 commits so far: #BearDown



4⭐️ QB Oscar Rios

3⭐️ ATH Brandon Smith

3⭐️ CB Xaier Hiler

3⭐️ ATH Henry Gabalis

3⭐️ WR Caleb Smith

3⭐️ LB Jaden Parker

3⭐️ WR RJ Mosley

3⭐️ WR Hamisi Juma

3⭐️ OT Malachi Joyner

3⭐️ OL Nathan Allen

3⭐️ ATH Griffin Tillis pic.twitter.com/BbXbJt42bR — Sidelines - Arizona 🐻⬇️ (@SSN_Zona) July 3, 2025

"Jedd Fisch might have reset expectations in Tuscon (sic), but history shows that attracting top-end talent to Arizona isn't easy as the Wildcats have signed just one top 25-ranked recruiting class since 247Sports started ranking players back in 2012. That was in 2022 when Fisch reeled in future pros like Tetairoa McMillan and Jonah Savaiinaea."

Only six players remain from the 2022 Arizona class that finished 22nd nationally in the 247Sports composite rankings. McMillan and Savaiinaea were selected in the first and second rounds of the 2025 NFL Draft. The other players who departed Arizona transferred.

"Noah Fiffita (sic) has two more seasons of eligibility, but once he exits the quarterback picture gets a bit murky. That's why beating out UCLA, Kentucky and plenty of others this summer for Top247 quarterback Oscar Rios was so important for coach Brent Brennan's future. Rios is another dual-threat passer who can beat defenses with his arm and legs."

Fifita was another 2022 signee. The return of Fifita in 2025 is critical for Arizona setting the foundation for the upcoming season. Fifita has one more year of eligibility beyond 2025. If Fifita returns in 2026, expect Rios to redshirt. Rios would be the favorite to be the Arizona starting QB in 2027.

The rest of Arizona's 20-man class won't excite many, but a trained eye can spot some potential impact Big 12 players. Malachi Joyner is a powerful and athletic offensive lineman with tackle-guard flex while RJ Mosley is a wide receiver with size that can win on the perimeter.

Ivins gave Arizona and Brennan a B grade. Rios is a foundational player in the 2026 Arizona class and the future of the program. At 6'4, Mosley provides Arizona with elite size at WR. Joyner is the highest-ranked OL and fifth prospect in the 2026 class. Development will be critical for Brennan's future at Arizona.