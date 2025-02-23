New angle of foul on Caleb Love shows Arizona was fully robbed in loss to BYU

The Arizona Wildcats definitely got robbed in their 96-95 loss against BYU last night, not once, but twice. With about 17 seconds left in the game, the Wildcats had the ball, and they left it in the hands of star guard Caleb Love. Love drove to the basket for a layup, was fouled, and made the shot, in other words, it was an and-one.

Apparently wrong.

Instead, the ref called the foul on the floor, which negated the made basket on the foul, and only gave Love two shots from the free throw line as Arizona was in the double bonus. Everyone in McKale Memorial Center looked stunned that the foul was called on the floor as it was pretty clear Love had picked up his dribble and was in the layup motion when fouled.

This new angle of the foul on Love's shots that the Wildcats were robbed of another point that would have made it a two-point game instead of a one-point game with 13 seconds left.

pure robbery in Arizona. pic.twitter.com/69rbFIs5BS — Gavin McHugh (@gavinmchughh) February 23, 2025

What transpired when BYU got the ball also seemed to rob the Wildcats of this win. Now that Arizona was only up by one point instead of two points since Love drained both of his free throws, BYU drove the ball up the court and was looking for any sort of shot, or to be fouled on a shot.

BYU forward Richie Saunders, the leading scorer for the Cougars on the night, drove the ball into the lane adn was picked up by Trey Townsend on defense. Townsend played textbook defense, keeping his arms up and not leading with his hips as Saunders picked up his dribble in mid-range. Saunders pivoted and just threw a shot up that didn't even come close to hitting the rum, and the ball landed in the hands of Arizona, resulting in the win, right?

Wrong again.

The refs called a foul on Townsend when Saunders threw the shot up resulting in sending him to the line for two foul shots. Granted Saunders needed to make both shots, but with the way BYU was shooting the ball and Saunders was shooting the ball, he wasn't going to miss, even though his first shot was close.

If the foul on Love earlier had not been called on the floor but on the shot, like it should have been, the Cougars could have only tied the game instead of taking the lead. Arizona had three seconds to get a shot off, but the long inbound pass was intercepted, and the Wildcats never got a shot up.

The No. 19 Wildcats seem to be locked in for the NCAA Tournament, but this loss hurts and will hurt their seeding for the tournament. After the tough loss, Arizona will have four days off before they take on former Pac-12 foes Utah on Wednesday, February 26 at 6:00 p.m. PT.