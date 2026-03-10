New commit Caleb Holt will be foundational player for 2026-27 Arizona roster

Arizona will have to replace over half of its 2025-26 rotation on the 2026-27 roster. The commitment of five-star guard Caleb Holt sets the foundation for Arizona in 2026-27. Head coach Tommy Lloyd and his staff know most of the players they will lose from the 2025-26 roster, while others are questionable to return in 2026-27.

Point guard Jaden Bradley, the 2026-27 Big XII Player of the Year, reserves, wing Anthony Dell'Orso and forward Tobe Awaka are in their final seasons of collegiate eligibility. Freshmen Brayden Burries and Koa Peat are near locks to leave for the 2026 NBA Draft. Burries and Peat are both projected on the edge of the lottery.

Center Motiejus Krivas and freshman forward Ivan Kharchenkov have decisions to make regarding the 2026 NBA Draft. Krivas is projected on the edge of the first round by outlets that include Bleacher Report. If Krivas returns for the 2026-27 season, he could significantly improve his NBA Draft projections.

Reserve freshman forward Dwayne Aristode moving into a significantly bigger role in 2026-27, along with the potential returns of Kharchenkov and Krivas, would likely provide Arizona with one of the best frontcourts nationally to play with Holt.

BREAKING: Caleb Holt, the No. 4 overall recruit in the country, has announced his commitment to the Arizona Wildcats.



Holt will be one of the most impactful freshmen in the country next season. || Story: https://t.co/dkFUPX2K96 pic.twitter.com/6hZTqGmKlf — Travis Branham (@TravisBranham_) March 10, 2026

Caleb Holt joining the 2026 Arizona class

Holt is the second prospect in the 2026 Arizona class. Four-star forward Cameron Holmes signed with Arizona during the Early Signing Period in November. Expect Arizona head coach Tommy Lloyd and his staff to be busy pursuing international players and in the Transfer Portal.

Freshman forward Sidi Gueye received valuable playing time for Arizona this season. At 6'11 and 215 pounds, Gueye will have to add mass to his frame during the offseason. If he remains at Arizona, Gueye will have an opportunity to compete to be a part of the traditional eight-man rotation Lloyd plays.

Guard Bryce James and 6'10, 200-pound forward Mabil Mawut were 2025 signees who are redshirting this season. Aristode, Kharchenkov and Krivas returning are critical for Arizona as Lloyd reloads the 2026-27 roster. Aristode, Holt, Kharchenkov and Krivas are a good foundation for another Big XII title runs.