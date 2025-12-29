Next step for Dwayne Aristode is to be impactful in Big XII games

All three games Dwayne Aristode has scored in double-figures during non-conference play have been against mid-major opponents. The next step for Aristode is to make a greater impact against Power Conference opponents as Arizona begins Big XII play on Saturday at Utah.

Aristode scored a season high 18 points against Northern Arizona, had 17 versus Denver and 12 in the most recent win over Bethune-Cookman. Arizona head coach Tommy Lloyd has increased the minutes for Aristode as the season has developed.

Aristode went scoreless in 25 combined minutes against Florida, Connecticut and UCLA in the first three marquee games for Arizona in 2025-26. In the three most recent games against Auburn, Alabama and San Diego State, Aristode scored 15 points combined in 32 total minutes.

Aristode helps Arizona stretch the floor and leads the Wildcats with 20 made three-point field goals on 39 attempts. The 51.3 three-point percentage for Aristode is second on Arizona to senior point guard Jaden Bradley, who is shooting 52.9 percent on nine of 17 from beyond the arc.

Aristode made four of 12 from the field and three of 10 three-point field goal attempts in the five Arizona games against Power Conference opponents and San Diego State. The best performance for Aristode was against Auburn.

Aristode made two of his four field goal attempts, one of his three three-point attempts, all three free throw attempts, with one rebound and one assist in 13 minutes. Expect opponents to pack the paint against Arizona and make them shoot from outside.

Arizona is seventh nationally, averaging 44.0 three-point attempts per game and 348th posting 17.5 three-point attempts per game. The Wildcats have been efficient, ranking 45th nationally, making 37.6 percent of their three-point attempts.

Aristode, Bradley and guards Brayden Burries and Anthony Dell'Orso are all adept three-point shooters. As the season continues to progress, expect Aristode to receive more minutes as the eighth man in the eight player Arizona rotation.