Nick Foles perfectly trolls New England ahead of AFC Championship Game

Denver Broncos starting quarterback Bo Nix suffered a season-ending ankle injury in their 33-30 overtime victory over the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Divisional Playoff game on Saturday. Denver backup QB Jarrett Stidham will start against New England in the AFC Championship Game next Sunday.

Foles started the last four regular-season games for the Philadelphia Eagles in 2017 and all three playoff games, leading them to the Super Bowl LII title. Philadelphia upset New England 41-33 as Foles won the Super Bowl LII Most Valuable Player Award.

Foles completed 28 passes in 43 attempts for 373 yards, three touchdowns and one interception and added a one-yard TD reception in the Super Bowl LII win over New England. During the three-game 2017 Philadelphia Super Bowl run, Foles completed 72.6 percent of his pass attempts for 971 yards, six TDs and one interception.

A positive note going into the game versus the Patriots is that they struggle against backup QBs in championship-type games. — Nick Foles (@NickFoles) January 18, 2026

Stidham's full circle moment

Stidham was the 133rd overall pick in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL Draft by New England. In his first two seasons with New England, Stidham played in eight games. Stidham did not make an appearance during his final year with New England in the 2021 season.

Stidham lost both of his starts in five games played with the Las Vegas Raiders during the 2022 season. In three seasons with Denver, Stidham has played in seven games with two starts, completing 60.6 percent of his pass attempts for 496 yards with two TDs and one interception.