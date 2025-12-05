Noah Fifita drops slightly, finishes top 15 in national CFB QB Power Rankings

Noah Fifita dropped one slot to 13th in the final "College Football QB Power Rankings" posted by Davi Cobb of CBS Sports on Wednesday. Fifita had a resurgent season as Arizona improved to 9-3 after finishing 4-8 in 2024.

Fifita was named the first-team All-Big XII quarterback on Thursday. Fifita finished the 2025 regular season completing 64.2 percent of his pass attempts for 2,963 yards, 26 touchdowns and five interceptions with a career high 143 rushing yards and three scores.

As with the All-Big XII team, Fifita is the highest-ranked QB in the conference. Devon Dampier finished one spot behind Fifita, 14th in the "College Football QB Power Rankings" Arizona finished tied with Arizona State and Houston with 6-3 Big XII records. Arizona won at Arizona State and lost at Houston.

After losing on October 18 at Houston, Arizona won its final five games of the 2025 season. Fifita completed 61.3 percent of his pass attempts for 1,134 yards, nine TDs and one interception and ran for 65 yards during the five-game Arizona winning streak.

"13. Noah Fifita, Arizona

Fifita closed the regular season with a strong showing in a win at Arizona State as the Wildcats improved to 9-3. The redshirt junior star has established new career highs in touchdown passes (26) and passing yards (2,963) with a bowl game still looming. Last week: 12" David Cobb, CBS Sports

Fifita had a record-setting season for Arizona, ending the year with the program standard of 70 TD passes. Fifita had a season high 376 passing yards against Oklahoma State and tied his best with five TDs against the Cowboys and Weber State.

The third-year Arizona starting QB also set career highs in 2025 with 48 rushing yards and two TDs against Kansas State. Arizona has a chance to win 10 games for the fifth time in program history in its bowl game. Fifita would be the first Arizona starting QB to accomplish that.

Fifita finished the 2025 season fourth in the Big XII in completion percentage, passer rating and TD passes, seventh in yards per attempt and third in passing yards per game. Fifita became the first Arizona QB in 50 years to earn first-team All-Conference.