Noah Fifita has more Arizona milestones within reach at the Holiday Bowl

After setting the Arizona career passing touchdown record in 2025, quarterback Noah Fifita has another milestone within reach at the Holiday Bowl. Fifita needs 29 completions against SMU to tie Willie Tuitama for second in Arizona history.

Fifita enters the Holiday Bowl against SMU with 757 career completions. Tuitama had 786 completions from 2005 through 2008. Nick Foles holds the Arizona record with 933 completions, 1,396 attempts and 10,011 passing yards.

Fifita has 1,167 career passing attempts for 8,918 yards. Entering the 2026 season, Fifita would be projected to break the Arizona career records for completions, passing attempts and yards. Fifita will also have a good chance to become the first Arizona QB to ever throw for 100 passing TDs.

Fifita has had a career-best season in 2025 with 2,963 yards, 26 TDs and only five interceptions. With 14 completions in the Holiday Bowl, Fifita would also set his career best. Fifita has 45 fewer pass attempts in 2025 than he had in 2025, playing in 12 games in each season.

After just missing during his first two seasons, Fifita will become the sixth QB and have the eighth season with 3,000 yards passing in a season, with 37 yards against SMU in the Holiday Bowl. Fifita needs three TD passes in the Holiday Bowl to tie Foles, Anu Solomon and Tuitama for the Arizona single-season record.

Fifita set the single-game Arizona record with 527 passing yards in a 59-23 win at Arizona State in 2023. The career best performances for Fifita in 2025 came while adjusting to new offensive coordinator Seth Doege and Arizona all-time leading receiver Tetairoa McMillan leaving for the NFL.

When he concludes his collegiate career, Fifita will be the most productive QB in Arizona history. Fifita can become a rare Arizona QB leading the Wildcats to two bowl wins. Arizona beat Oklahoma 38-24 in the 2023 Alamo Bowl with Fifita completing 24 passes in 38 attempts for 354 yards, two TDs and one interception.