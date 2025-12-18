Retired NFL OT names Noah Fifita in his Top 100 CFB Players of 2025

Former NFL offensive tackle Blake Brockermeyer ranked Arizona quarterback Noah Fifita 96th in his "College Football Top 150 Players of 2025: The names that defined the season" for CBS Sports. Fifita led Arizona to a 9-3 regular season a year after finishing 4-8.

Heisman Trophy-winning Indiana QB Fernando Mendoza is first on Brockmeyer's list. Brockermeyer provides in-depth analysis of all 150 players on his list, from his perspective as a former All-American and NFL All-Rookie player.

Fifita completed 64.2 percent of his pass attempts for 2,963 yards, 26 TDs and five interceptions, while running for a career highs of 143 yards and three scores. Fifita was the first-team All-Big XII QB for his performance in 2025.

The stellar performances from Fifita in 2025 included two 300-yard games, two contests with five TD passes and a third with four passing scores. Fifita also set the Arizona career record, which now stands at 70 TD passes.

"96. Noah Fifita, QB, Arizona

Fifita put together a strong rebound season as a dual-threat quarterback who thrives in the intermediate passing game. He drives the ball accurately on deep crossers and shows touch on vertical routes. Fifita is also a threat as a runner and can extend plays inside and outside the pocket. He threw for nearly 3,000 yards and 26 touchdowns." Blake Brockermeyer,, CBS Sports

Working with the new offensive coordinator

Fifita has developed a great relationship with first-year Arizona offensive coordinator Seth Doege. Arizona and Fifita improved nearly across the board in 2025. Arizona improved from 31.8 points and 247.9 passing yards per game in 2024 to 32.6 and 254.4 passing YPG in 2025.

Fifita enters the Holiday Bowl against SMU two passing TDs behind the program record set by Nick Foles, Anu Solomon and Willie Tuitama. The 2025 season for Fifita has been one of the best by a QB in the history of the Arizona football program.

Fifita has improved significantly as an all-around player. Doege added a running element to Fifita's game. Fifita has excelled in the run-pass option for Arizona during the 2025 season. Fifita has set multiple career standards this season. As Brockemeyer observed, Fifita has improved as an all-around player in 2025.