Noah Fifita Just Misses Top 10 in 2026 Power Conference QB Rankings

Noah Fifita is 11th in the CBS Sports "The QB hierarchy: Ranking every Power Conference starter entering 2026." Fifta was previously ranked the top returning QB in the Big XII and the 10th-best signal-caller in college football entering the 2026 season by Pro Football Focus.

Fifita was the 2026 Big XII Offensive Player of the Year after a redemptive season for him and Arizona. Arizona improved from 4-8 in 2024 to 9-4 in 2025. Fifita significantly improved his efficiency and production under first-year Arizona offensive coordinator Seth Doege.

Doege returning in 2026 provides Fifita with the same offensive coordinator for a second consecutive season for the first time during his Arizona career. Although Arizona lost three of its top four receivers from the 2025 roster, Fifita is primed for another outstanding season under Doege.

Fifita leads all active college QBs with 73 touchdown passes entering the 2026 season. TCU transfer Josh Hoover, now at Indiana, is second with 71. Fifita holds the Arizona career TD pass record and is poised to set the program records for attempts, completions and yards in 2026.

"11. Noah Fifita, Arizona

Conference ranking: No. 1 in Big 12



A bit of a surprising selection as the Big 12's top quarterback this spring, Fifita throws guided missiles toward the secondary and routinely hits his targets. Colleague Shehan Jeyarajah notes, "the rising senior returned to form during a tremendous 2025 season, throwing for 29 touchdowns and 3,228 yards after Brent Brennan hired Air Raid offensive coordinator Seth Doege." We're expecting a similar campaign from the gifted passer in 2026." Brad Crawford, CBS Sports

Fifita leads an elite QB group

Six of the top eight QBs entering 2026 in the CBS Sports rankings are returning starters. The other two, D.J. Lagway of Baylor and Drew Mestemaker of Oklahoma State started at non-Big XII programs in 2025. CBS Sports ranked Hoover 10th in their national rankings.

The Big 10 and SEC, as expected, each have four QBs in the top 10. Darian Mensah of Miami is fifth, and C.J. Carr of Notre Dame is sixth, rounding out the top 10. Fifita was ninth nationally in TD passes and 16th throwing interceptions on 1.4 percent of his attempts.

Fifita as 52nd nationally in 2025 completing 64.3 percent of his pass attempts and 33rd with a 147.16 passer rating. If the above numbers improve, Fifita can have a more productive senior season as he continues to devevlop under Doege.