Noah Fifita moves into top 10 of College Football QB Power Rankings

Noah Fifita is seventh in the CBS Sports post-week 12 "College Football QB Power Rankings." Fifita moved up from 23rd after completing 23 passes in 31 attempts for 294 yards with one touchdown and no interceptions as Arizona won 30-24 at Cincinnati on Saturday.

Fifita set the Arizona career record with his 68th TD pass on a 15-yard completion to true freshman Gio Richardson in the fourth quarter that extended the Arizona lead to 27-17. In the past four games, Fifita has thrown nine TD passes without an interception.

Fifita has thrown 124 passes without an interception entering the game on Saturday against Baylor. Anu Solomon, who finished his career at Baylor, holds the Arizona program record with 233 consecutive attempts without an interception. Fifita could set the record without an interception in Arizona's bowl game.

In the past four games, in which Arizona has three wins and a walkoff loss at Houston, Fifita has completed 69.2 percent of his pass attempts for 934 yards, nine touchdowns and no interceptions. Arizona is now 7-3 with a three-game winning streak. The Wildcats clinched their second winning season in three years.

"7. Noah Fifita, Arizona

Fifita is quietly putting together a magnificent bounce-back season with nearly 2,500 passing yards to go with 24 touchdowns and just four interceptions. No other Big 12 quarterback with at least 300 pass attempts has thrown fewer interceptions. The redshirt junior has the Wildcats sitting at 7-3. Last week: 23" David Cobb, CBS Sports

Noah Fifita is in elite QB company

Fifita, Brendan Sorsby of Cincinnati and Jalon Daniels of Kansas are the only QBs in the Big XII with over 20 TD passes and fewer than five interceptions. Arizona defeated Cincinnati and Kansas in the past two weeks. Two of the four interceptions Sorsby has thrown in 2025 were against Arizona last week.

Fifita is making his way up the Arizona career record chart in other categories. If he returns in 2026, Fifita should become the Arizona all-time leader in attempts, completions and passing yards. Fifita is currently third in Arizona history with 715 completions, 1,098 attempts and 8.449 passing yards.

Fifita needs four TD passes in the last three games to tie the single-season Arizona record of 28 set by Nick Foles, Solomon and Willie Tuitama. Fifita should leave Arizona as the most prolific passer by nearly every measure.