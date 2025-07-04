Noah Fifita's father praises 2026 Arizona class as special

Les Fifita, the father of Arizona starting quarterback Noah, praised the 2026 Arizona class as special following the commitment of four-star signal caller Oscar Rios last Friday. Rios played with fellow 2026 Arizona linebacker commit Dash Fifita, Les's son and Noah's brother, on the Orange County Buckeyes youth team.

Les Fifita mentioned the Buckeyes travelled to Georgia, Colorado, Nevada, Florida and California to play other top teams and were undefeated. Fifita has coached the under-eight team for the Orange County Buckeyes that was made famous by Noah and former Arizona wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan.

Arizona has 16 commits in the 2026 class that includes running back Brandon Smith, who committed to the Wildcats on Sunday. The 2026 Arizona class is 56th nationally and is ninth in the Big XII in the 247Sports composite rankings.

Rios is the foundation player in the 2026 Arizona class and for the program overall. Rios is the third-highest ranked QB to commit to Arizona in program history. The commitment from Rios provides Arizona with its first blue-chip prospect (four- or five-stars) in the 2026 class.

With Rios committing tonight, this class now has 16 commits, with more to come. Class was special for sure



Traveled to Georgia, Colorado, Nevada, Ohio, Florida and of course California to play their top teams. Undefeated and Undisputed. 🥤🥤🥤🥤 #2GBTG@_OscarriosQB -… pic.twitter.com/p4ciNyGmK8 — lesfifita (@lesfifita) June 28, 2025

Rios is what makes the Arizona class special as the highest-ranked committed Wildcat prospect by well over 400 spots in the 247Sports composite rankings. Cornerback Xaier Hiler, who is the 599th-ranked prospect in the 2026 class, is the second highest for Arizona behind Rios, 184th in the 247Sports composite.

The 2022 Arizona class that included Noah Fifita and McMillan was the most special class in modern program history. Arizona signed the 22nd-ranked 2022 class. The 2022 class helped Arizona finish with only the fourth 10-win season in program history against three losses.

The commitment from Rios could propel Arizona to finish the 2026 class strong with other high-profile prospects. The 2026 Arizona class is pivotal for Brennan. Arizona signed the 50th-best 2025 class in the first full recruiting cycle under Brennan.