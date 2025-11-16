Noah Fifita thrived in a clean pocket in Arizona win over Cincinnati

Noah Fifita had a great day on Saturday as he set the Arizona career passing touchdown record and led the Wildcats to a 30-24 win at Cincinnati. As projected by Pro Football Focus in its preview last week, Fifita thrived against a clean pocket versus Cincinnati.

Fifita completed 23 passes in 31 attempts for 294 yards, one touchdown and no interceptions versus Cincinnati. The Arizona offensive line allowed nine tackles for loss and four sacks, but no quarterback hurries and otherwise kept Fifita clean through the game against Cincinnati.

Fifita completed 10 passes for 15 or more yards against Cincinnati. Fourteen Fifita completions went for first downs. Arizona had a 36:23 time of possession and scored on five consecutive possessions from its final drive in the first half to its penultimate drive of the game. Arizona went into victory formation on its last drive.

Arizona was able to take advantage of the three-man front and zone defense played by Cincinnati. Four different players for Cincinnati had sacks. Defensive end Mikah Coleman led Cincinnati with 8.0 tackles, 2.5 TFLs and 1.0 sack versus Arizona.

"Fafita 93.1 passing grade when kept clean. Five big-time throws, zero turnover-worthy plays. He had 268 yards, one touchdown, and no picks from a clean pocket and an 82 percent adjusted completion rate... " Max Chadwick, Pro Football Focus

Wide receiver Kris Hutson set his Arizona high with 123 receiving yards and his eight receptions were his second most with the Wildcats. Even with Hutson as his go-to receiver, Fifita completed passes to nine different receivers versus Cincinnati.

"(Fifita) was letting it rip in this game, an average depth of target over 11 yards and look that is the fifth time this year he's had an average depth of target over 11. He's letting it rip this year...Five big time throws, three of them coming off a play action. Fifita (was the) best player on the field in this game. " Dalton Wasserman, Pro Football Focus

Fifita averaged 9.48 yards per attempt and 12.78 yards per completion against Cincinnati. Fifita had consecutive incompletions against Cincinnati only once. Arizona punted only twice against Cincinnati. The Wildcats had two punts and a pair of missed field goals with six scoring drives and the kneel down to end the game.

Fifita entered the game against Cincinnati with an 88.7 passing grade against a clean pocket. Arizona took advantage of the nearly non-existent Cincinnati pass rush outside of the four sacks. Cincinnati entered the game against Arizona with a 22.8 pressure rate, the third lowest in the Football Bowl Subdivision.

Fifita was also able to thrive against the zone coverage Cincinnati plays. Fifita completed 74.2 percent of his pass attempts against Cincinnati. The lack of a consistent pass rush and the zone coverage played by Cincinnati made it easier for Fifita to thrive on Saturday.

Arizona offensive coordinator Seth Doege called a nearly perfect game and Fifita carried out the game plan as the Wildcats utilized their advantage against the Cincinnati defense to win a difficult game on the road. Doege has helped FIfita have a redemptive season.