Norfolk State at Arizona: Game time, odds, series history and television

Arizona hosts Norfolk State on Saturday on the verge of being the second ranked team nationally in both polls following Houston's loss to Tennessee earlier this week, Norfolk State travels to Tucson on Saturday with a 4-4 record, but its only win over a Division I team against Hampton.

Arizona improved to 6-0 with a 103-73 win on Monday over Denver. The Wildcats scored the first 13 points in the win over the Pioneers. Arizona freshmen combined for 72 points against Denver. The Arizona freshmen should have another opportunity to thrive against Norfolk State.

Norfolk State is led by guards Anthony McComb, 16.8 points per game and 5.5 rebounds, Elijah Jamison, 14.4 PPG, 3.9 RPG and 4.1 assists and Devon Ellis with 11.6 PPG and 4.5 RPG. The Spartans average 61.0 PPG and allow 68.0 against Division I opponents in 2025-26.

Saturday will be by far the biggest test of the season for Norfolk State. The Spartans are 229th in KenPom. Norfolk State is 305th in KenPom offensive rating and 142nd in defensive rating. Arizona is 10th in KenPom, 12th in offensive rating and 11th in defensive rating.

Norfolk State at Arizona: Game time and television information

Norfolk State at Arizona will tipoff on ESPN+ at 3 PM Mountain Standard Time. Daron Sutton will call play-by-play and former Wildcat Corey Williams will provide analysis.

Norfolk State at Arizona FanDuel Odds

Arizona is a 35.5-point favorite over Norfolk State per the FanDuel Sportsbook. There is no money line for Norfolk State at Arizona. The over/under for Norfolk State at Arizona is 146.5. Arizona is 3-3 against the point spread in 2025-26 and Norfolk State is 3-2. Two games have gone over for Arizona and Norfolk State in 2025-26.

Arizona versus Norfolk State history

Arizona and Norfolk State are playing for the first time on Saturday. Arizona last played a team from the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference, which includes Norfolk State, when the Wildcats defeated Morgan State 122-59 in the 2023-24 season opener.