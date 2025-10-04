Oklahoma State at Arizona Game Day Player Availability Update

Defensive back Michael Dansby and wide receiver Tre Spivey are game-time decisions and nine Arizona players are listed as out on the Game Day Player Availability update posted by the Big XII on Saturday ahead of the noon kickoff versus Oklahoma State.

There were no changes to the Arizona Player Availability report on Saturday from the one posted late on Friday night. Justin Spears of the Arizona Daily Star reported there is no sign of Dansby, but Spivey is dressed and going through pregame warmups less than an hour before kickoff.

The only change on the Oklahoma State Player Availability report from Friday night is running back Freddie Brock IV being upgraded from probable to not listed on Saturday. Oklahoma State has 13 players listed as out against Arizona.

The most significant player listed as out for Arizona is punt returner and WR Jeremiah Patterson. Kris Hutson is listed as the second team punt returner behind Patterson on the Arizona depth chart. The other Wildcats who are out have not made 2025 impacts.

Tre Spivey is dressed and going through warmups. No sign of Michael Dansby. https://t.co/S0IhDpD5EK — Justin Spears (@JustinESports) October 4, 2025

Defensive tackle De'Marion Thomas, defensive end Jaleel Johnson and outside linebacker Taje McCoy are the most impactful players out for Oklahoma State versus Arizona. Oklahoma State has struggled significantly defensively in 2025 before Johnson, McCoy and Thomas were listed as out.

Spears also reported all of the Arizona running backs, including Kedrick Reescano, are available for Saturday versus Oklahoma State. Reescano has been out since being injured during the season-opening 40-6 win over Hawai'i. With Reescano out, Ismail Mahdi has emerged as the primary Arizona ball carrier.

Arizona has mostly avoided any major injuries that significantly impacted the Wildcats during the 2025 season. Defensive back Gavin Hunter was not on the availability update after being on the Thursday report as questionable. Arizona should be ready and healthy to play Oklahoma State on Saturday.