Oklahoma State at Arizona: Game time, odds, series history and television



Arizona will seek to win its 23rd consecutive game on Saturday when the Wildcats host Oklahoma State. The Arizona win over Arizona State last Saturday was the 22nd consecutive to begin the season, the most in the history of the Wildcats basketball program to begin a season.

Oklahoma State has a two-game winning streak that includes an 84-71 upset over number 16 BYU on Wednesday. The Oklahoma State win over BYU put the Cowboys among the last four teams out in updated Bracketology on Friday.

Arizona hosts Oklahoma State before beginning a four-game stretch against ranked teams that begins on Monday night at Kansas. Oklahoma State is led by guard Anthony Roy, who is averaging 18.2 points per game, 3.8 rebounds and makes 44.8 percent of his three-point attempts.

Arizona and Oklahoma State should be a high-scoring game. Oklahoma State is eighth nationally, averaging 77.5 possessions per game. Arizona is 29th, averaging 74.7 possessions per game. Oklahoma State has good balance with six players averaging over 9.0 PPG.

Oklahoma State at Arizona: Game Time and television information

Oklahoma State at Arizona will tipoff at 2 PM Mountain Standard Time. Mike Monaco is calling play-by-play and King McClure is the analyst on ESPN.

Oklahoma State at Arizona FanDuel Odds

Arizona is a 20.5-point favorite over Oklahoma State in the FanDuel Sportsbook odds. Oklahoma State is +1600 on the money line and Arizona is -4500. The over/under is -167.5. Betting the over is -115. Placing money on the under is -105.

Arizona versus Oklahoma State all-time series

Arizona has won all four games in the series against Oklahoma State. Saturday will be the first time Oklahoma State has played Arizona in Tucson. Arizona won 92-78 at Oklahoma State in 2025, with the other two meetings in Anchorage, Alaska, in 1994, Phoenix in 1993 and in the 2005 NCAA Tournament in Rosemont, Illinois.