A look back at the 1st Arizona 22-game winning streak over 100 years ago

Arizona tied a program record with its 22nd consecutive win on Saturday at Arizona State.
ByAlan Rubenstein|
Jan 24, 2026; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats forward Tobe Awaka (30) reacts to a foul during the first half of the game against the West Virginia Mountaineers at McKale Memorial Center. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images
The 87-74 Arizona win at Arizona State on Saturday set the program record for consecutive wins to begin a season and tied it for the longest overall winning streak in school history. Arizona previously won 22 consecutive games from 1914 through 1917.

Raymond Quigley coached Arizona in the first game of that winning streak, followed by Pop McKale (yes, that McKale), who began his Wildcats tenure in the fall of 1914 and remained the head coach through 1921.

The 22-game Arizona winning streak in 1914 began after a 22-19 loss at Eastern Arizona Junior College on February 6. Arizona beat Eastern Arizona Junior College 23-16 on February 7 to begin the winning streak.Arizona did not play Eastern Arizona Junior College again during the winning streak.

The Arizona winning streak was extended to 10 games after the Wildcats went 9-0 during the 1914-15 season. Arizona beat Tucson High School twice in December and the Bisbee, Tucson, Douglas and Phoenix YMCAs and Fifth Infantry in 1914-15.

Opponent

Date

Final Score

At Eastern Arizona J.C.

February 7, 1914

23-16

Tucson High School

December 12, 1914

66-4

Tucson High School

December 13, 1914

29-5

Bisbee YMCA

January 15, 1915

38-29

At Tucson YMCA

January 23, 1915

36-22

Bisbee YMCA

January 30, 1915

28-21

Douglas YMCA

January 31, 1915

20-12

Tucson YMCA

February 6, 1915

40-21

Phoenix YMCA

February 7, 1915

18-10

Fifth Infantry

February 13,1915

35-22

San Francisco Native Sons

January 15, 1916

25-17

Tucson High School

January 16, 1916

44-16

Tucson YMCA

January 22, 1916

51-12

Tucson YMCA

January 23, 1916

25-12

Douglas YMCA

January 29, 1916

40-32

Tucson High School

January 13, 1917

50-9

Tucson High School

January 14, 1917

55-11

Tucson YMCA

January 20, 1917

28-16

Tucson YMCA

January 21, 1917

41-20

At Phoenix YMCA

January 29, 1917

36-28

At Prescott High School

January 30, 1917

68-36

At Winslow High School

January 31, 1917

52-15

The winning streak continues

Arizona extended the winning streak by winning all five of its games in 1916 against San Francisco Native Sons, Tucson High School, Tucson YMCA twice and Douglas YMCA. The winning streak was 15 games at the end of 1916.

Arizona won its first seven games in 1917 to extend the streak to 22 consecutive victories. Arizona beat Tucson High School and Tucson YMCA twice each, then won at the Phoenix YMCA, Prescott High School and Winslow High School. New Mexico beat Arizona 28-19 on February 1, 1917, to end the winning streak.

After losing to New Mexico, Arizona won three of its last four games in 1917 to finish the season with 10 wins and two losses. Arizona won 24 games and lost two in its first three seasons under McKale. Arizona finished with 49 wins and 12 losses in seven seasons under McKale.

McKale led Arizona to 80 wins 32 losses and six ties in Football in 16 seasons and 304 victories, 118 defeats and seven draws in baseball. Perhaps no one was more important in the history of the Arizona Athletic Department than Pop McKale.

