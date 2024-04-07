3 Arizona Basketball players in line for bigger roles next season
Arizona's top three bench guys looked really promising last year.
By Mason Duhon
The offseason is in full swing for Arizona Basketball, and that means roster turnover is incoming. Although Keshad Johnson is the only one out of eligibility, Oumar Ballo, Caleb Love, Pelle Larsson, and Kylan Boswell all seem to be kicking the tires on a departure as well.
With so much production potentially hitting the door, Arizona needs to lean more heavily on its ascendant bench players from last season. Three returning players poised for exponentially larger roles are center Motiejus Krivas and guards Jaden Bradley and KJ Lewis.