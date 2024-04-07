3 Arizona Basketball players in line for bigger roles next season
Arizona's top three bench guys looked really promising last year.
By Mason Duhon
Krivas is a former professional player who was graded as a four-star prospect and the second-best recruit in Lithuania when Arizona offered him a scholarship — with Lithuania's best being fellow Arizona commit Paulius Murauskas. Though Murauskas is seeking other opportunities, Krivas is staying put and will be a staple in the lineup next year.
Krivas is dripping in potential and could very well end up an NBA-caliber player with more playing time. Regardless of whether Ballo returns, the 7-foot-2 center will be on the hardwood more as his development continues. Krivas, who played in all 36 games in his freshman year, has a great frame, and a bit more muscle mass and confidence will do wonders for his game.
Krivas played substantially fewer minutes at just 12.1 per game and didn't get nearly the same opportunities as his fellow freshman counterpart in Jaden Bradley. Despite this limited time, he averaged 5.4 points and 4.2 rebounds while his 0.5 blocks per game ranked third on the team. The European big man's best basketball is still ahead of him; Lloyd just needs to find the key that unlocks it.
