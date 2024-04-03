3 Arizona Basketball players who probably won't be back next season
By Mason Duhon
After his ascension led to Kerr Kriisa being shown the door, it appears the cycle may be repeating with Boswell in favor of Jaden Bradley. Boswell has been noncommittal publicly about his future with Arizona, and all signs point to the Wildcats chasing off yet another point guard, for better or worse.
"I know me and [head coach Tommy Lloyd] are gonna talk when we get back home [and] figure stuff out."- Boswell after Sweet Sixteen loss
The NCAA Tournament alone perfectly encapsulated the Boswell experience in the 2023-24 season. He posted a career-high 20 points and paired it with eight assists, a block, and two steals while pulling off the funniest dunk in recent memory in the Round of 64 against Long Beach State. In the next two games, he combined for 5 points on 1-9 shooting; he was a complete no-show.
If Boswell were to hit the transfer portal, he'd likely get a look from a high-major program looking for a new point guard. Ironically enough, Kriisa just entered the transfer portal again and West Virginia is looking for a new point guard. Either way, Boswell will find another job at a good program if Lloyd doesn't put in the legwork to keep the young gun in the building.