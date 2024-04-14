3 (more) transfers Arizona Basketball needs to target — and one they shouldn't
By Mason Duhon
As is the case for most schools, the NCAA transfer portal has taken far more than it has given back to Arizona Basketball to this point in the offseason. Kylan Boswell is gone, but Arizona is left in more-than-capable hands with Jaden Bradley as the starting point guard and KJ Lewis seeing more time on the floor.
However, the Wildcats are suddenly looking thin regarding options at the 4 with Keshad Johnson running out of eligibility and Oumar Ballo's departure. With plenty of promising options listed on the roster as guards, there are four forwards that Arizona and head coach Tommy Lloyd need to make a pass at.