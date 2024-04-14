3 (more) transfers Arizona Basketball needs to target — and one they shouldn't
By Mason Duhon
If Arizona can't get the guy with power-conference experience, picking up Coward and his upside from mid-major Eastern Washington would be a stellar pivot. Coward has been slowly climbing the ranks and started his career at Division III Willamette before spending the last two seasons in Cheney at Eastern Washington.
For the first time in his collegiate career, Coward was a full-time starter last year, and it paid dividends for the Eagles. He started all 32 games and played 30.5 minutes on average. He posted 15.4 points, 6.7 rebounds, 1.7 assists, and 0.9 blocks per game while shooting 56.5% from the floor and 38.3% from range. He's a diamond in the rough, but he capitalizes on the opportunities he gets.
Avoid:
Let me make something clear: this is not an indictment on Avila's game. Watching the goggle-clad big man on the hardwood is a treat, and he'll make a power-conference coach very happy although it's a shame he isn't returning to Terre Haute. Unfortunately for the Avila-truthers among the Wildcats faithful, he's not quite what Arizona will be looking for.
He's not necessarily a proven commodity. His breakout was fun to watch, but there's no guarantee he can replicate that production — especially at a power-conference level. If Arizona wants to gamble on a hybrid forward/center, they'd rather keep the money in-house with redshirt sophomore Henri Veesaar or the incoming Emmanuel Stephen. Also, Krivas is expected to take over as the starting center, so there just isn't much room for Avila in Tucson, unfortunately.
