4 transfers Arizona Basketball needs to target... and one they won't get
The dissolving Pac-12 is rife with high-level talent that Tommy Lloyd needs to make a pass at.
By Mason Duhon
With the offseason now in full swing for all the basketball teams in the soon-to-be-dissolved Pac-12, the transfer portal window is now open. Arizona Basketball has already seen two entrants: promising European freshman forwards Paulius Murauskas and Filip Borovicanin. Along with all the other roster turnover that's bound to ensue, the question becomes one of filling gaps and retooling.
Stanford's Maxime Raynaud and USC's Kobe Johnson could bring both veteran experience and starting-caliber talent. At the same time, Stanford's Kanaan Carlyle just finished up a promising freshman year and Colorado's J'Vonne Hadley could serve as valuable depth. For fun, I've also included a player that Arizona should target, but is almost guaranteed not to win.