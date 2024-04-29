A huge decision: Will Alijah Arenas choose college ball or follow Gilbert's Radical Advice?
Will Gilbert Arenas's son Alijah Arenas follow in his father's footsteps and play in College for the University of Arizona or any other college or take his advice?
Alijah Arenas, the son of former NBA star Gilbert Arenas, is making waves in the high school basketball world. After just two years of playing high school basketball, he is a success already. This 6-foot-4 guard is poised to make a name for himself on the collegiate stage. With offers from powerhouse programs like UCLA, Kansas, Texas, andNebraska, and his father's alma mater, the University of Arizona, the younger Arenas is at a crossroads, facing the decision of which path to take to reach his basketball dreams.
The apple doesn't fall far from the tree, as Gilbert Arenas made a name for himself at the University of Arizona, earning accolades such as being named first-team All-Pac-10 during his sophomore year. He played a pivotal role in leading the team to the national championship game (The Wildcats lost to Duke 82-72), showcasing his talent and potential to the basketball world.
Alijah, like his father, is already displaying incredible skills and potential. A star player at Chatsworth High School in California, he averaged an astonishing 33.0 points per game, while maintaining an impressive 49.4% shooting percentage from the field. His standout performances have garnered attention from Division 1 programs across the country. He is just a sophomore.
Why did Arenas specifically send him to public school? “They had the best team, all the guys are five-star, just beating on people, which means none of them are ever really being tested, none of them are going 100% all game,” according to Logan Newman Yahoo Sports.
In a recent interview with Jamie Shaw from ON3, Alijah expressed his desire to join a program that prioritizes his development and offers an electric atmosphere and fan base. This demonstrates his commitment to finding the right fit and environment to thrive as a player. "The atmosphere and the crowd is kind of the number one thing I’m looking for." The 5-star sophomore has been to both a UCLA and Arizona game in person thus far and was equally excited about both.
Interestingly, Gilbert Arenas has openly discussed the possibility of his son bypassing college basketball and heading straight to the NBA G-League. In an episode of his podcast, Gil's World, he shared his perspective on the benefits of this path, citing the potential for focused, intensive basketball training without the distractions of a traditional college experience. "I rather him go to the G-League and be the number one pick, because I know he can be stronger, faster, working five times a day versus going to class 6 periods plus work," explained the senior Arenas.
Agent Zero is leaving the decision up to his son.
While the decision regarding his future continues to loom, Alijah Arenas has proven that he has the talent, determination, and support to potentially follow in his father's footsteps. Regardless of the path he chooses, it's clear that Alijah has the potential to leave a lasting impact on the basketball world, just like his father did. Keep an eye on this rising star as he continues to carve his own path to basketball greatness.