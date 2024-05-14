A look at Arizona Football's NFL rookies in their new threads
By Mason Duhon
Jordan Morgan – Green Bay Packers
Morgan is a Tucson legend, having gone to high school in the nearby suburb of Marana and spending five seasons as a member of Arizona Football. He blossomed into one of college football's elite left tackles and, after an offseason of first- to early-second-round draft talks, the Packers took the swing on Morgan with the 25th overall pick in the first round.
The Packers' first-round draft pick was all smiles once he reached Title Town. It could be playing for such a historic franchise, keeping his fellow Jordan (Love) upright, or even just keeping his No. 77 — albeit in the Green and Gold with the iconic G on his bucket.
With legendary tackle David Bakhtiari being released by the Packers after the 2023 season, it was time to spend another premium pick on the premium position. Former seventh-rounder Rasheed Walker was holding Love's blind spot down last year, but he'll likely end up as Morgan's backup
Here, we see Morgan using his heavy hands in a drill. It looks like he's going against a fellow lineman based on the size of the man across from him, and Morgan has him on his heels. His quote about protecting Love, the team leader, echoes how he played to keep Fifita upright.