A look at Arizona Football's NFL rookies in their new threads
By Mason Duhon
Jacob Cowing – San Francisco 49ers
Cowing was drafted in the fourth round by the 49ers to further solidify a receiving group that added tall slot option Ricky Pearsall out of Florida (and formerly ASU) in the first round. He was the second wide receiver drafted by the 49ers and the second former Wildcat to hear his name called during the draft.
Seeing Cowing in red is surprisingly new. Although it's one of Arizona's primary colors, the Wildcats only brought out the red jerseys twice over his two seasons and both in 2023. What really stands out, though, is the flashy golden dome characteristic of the Niners and the fresh new No. 83 after wearing No. 2 as a Wildcat.
For many in Arizona, the thought of rooting for the 49ers will elicit a visceral reaction. However, San Francisco has been snatching up the local favorites: Cowing, Pearsall, Brandon Aiyuk, and Brock Purdy. The way it looks right now, Cowing is set to be a perfect smaller and shiftier counterpart to Pearsall, so expect to hear the former Wildcat's name a fair amount