Arizona Basketball guard Caleb Love retains NCAA eligibility while declaring for 2024 NBA Draft
The door isn't closed just yet.
By Mason Duhon
1 of 2
Arizona guard Caleb Love has officially declared for the 2024 NBA Draft. However, it comes with one key wrinkle: he's retaining his final year of eligibility.
Love faced a difficult decision entering the offseason after his first year with Arizona Basketball. He had the options to stay at Arizona another year, transfer, or declare for the 2024 NBA Draft. One key area where basketball differs from football is that a draft declaration doesn't force you to forego the rest of your eligibility, and Love used this to his advantage.
Love will be pursuing NBA opportunities, but the door is still open for an Arizona return if the draft doesn't play out the way he hopes.