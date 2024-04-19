Arizona Basketball in talks with Dayton transfer Koby Brea and Clemson transfer RJ Godfrey
By Mason Duhon
Arizona has gotten in touch with another pair of players in the transfer portal, and Arizona faced them both in-game not too long ago: former Dayton guard Koby Brea and former Clemson forward RJ Godfrey.
Arizona Basketball hasn't been tied to many players in the transfer portal so far despite the roster turnover that's already started taking place. One player they were tied to, Micah Peavy formerly of TCU, has already found a new landing spot at Georgetown. However, Trey Townsend formerly of Oakland, just finished up his official visit with the Wildcats.
Now, Arizona head coach Tommy Lloyd has the chance to grab two veteran players who would see significant minutes immediately while the freshmen develop.