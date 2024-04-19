Arizona Basketball in talks with Dayton transfer Koby Brea and Clemson transfer RJ Godfrey
By Mason Duhon
The New York native and reigning two-time Atlantic-10 Sixth Man of the Year entered the transfer portal on April 15 after spending the first four years of his collegiate career at Dayton. He's never been the focal point of the Flyers' game, but has developed into an extremely serviceable veteran player.
Brea was an unranked prospect coming out of high school in the Bronx, and Dayton was the only Division I school to give him an offer. He committed to play for the Flyers and spent the first half of his freshman season rehabbing an injury. However, he spent the latter half of the season developing and saw action in 16 games with three starts. He never scored more than 8 points in a game, but the potential was there.
In his second season, he won the A-10 Sixth Man of the Year for the first time on the back of a season where he played in all 35 games and started four of them. He scored 8.1 points and grabbed 2.9 rebounds per game while shooting over 43% from the field and over 42% from distance. His production ticked down a bit in his junior year when his shooting got less efficient, but he bouced back in a big way in 2023-24.
He played in 33 games and, despite only starting four, played an average of 29.1 minutes per game — those are starter minutes. He logged a career-high 11.1 points and 3.8 rebounds per game while shooting over 51% from the field and 49.8% from range. His 3-point shooting is especially impressive; he shot with remarkable efficiency on hearty volume and his 100 made 3-pointers nearly doubled Nate Santos' 51.
Brea earned his second A-10 Sixth Man of the Year award last season, and the 'Cats will need some veteran experience at the bench point guard spot with former sixth man Jaden Bradley getting the starting nod going forward. Nobody fits the bill for what Arizona needs out of its sixth man than Brea.