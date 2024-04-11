Arizona Basketball reaches out to Oakland transfer forward Trey Townsend
Arizona may want to bring some March Madness magic down to Tucson.
By Mason Duhon
1 of 2
With Arizona Basketball's forecasted roster turnover shaking out about as expected, head coach Tommy Lloyd and the Wildcats have reached out to a forward from the 2024 March Madness Cinderella story: Trey Townsend from Oakland.
The Horizon League Player of the Year and Tournament MVP entered the transfer portal back on April 3 following four full seasons playing for Oakland University and being a part of the Golden Grizzlies' first March Madness appearance since 2011 and first-ever win as a part of the "true" 64-team field. After spending his entire life in Oakland County, Michigan, the 6-foot-6 Townsend will seek a new base of operations for his final year of eligibility.