Arizona Basketball reaches out to TCU transfer guard Micah Peavy

TCU transfer Micah Peavy has been hearing from these schools since going portaling, per source:



Kansas

Kansas State

Houston

Arizona

Creighton

UCLA

Cal

Minnesota

Georgetown

Ole Miss

Arkansas

UCF

USC

SMU

Oklahoma State



He averaged 10.9PPG, 4.9RPG, 2.6APG and 1.3SPG this season. pic.twitter.com/CxGtgXUguk