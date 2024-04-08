Arizona Basketball reaches out to TCU transfer guard Micah Peavy
By Mason Duhon
For the first time since the NCAA transfer portal opened, Arizona Basketball is a part of the pool of names for a prospect in the portal. 15 teams have reached out to senior TCU guard Micah Peavy, and Arizona is one of them.
The futures of many Arizona guards remain up in the air; both Kylan Boswell and Caleb Love may or may not return, while Pelle Larsson — yes, he's listed as a guard on the roster — will probably test the NBA draft waters. The incoming freshmen, though highly touted, aren't guaranteed to work out. That's where Peavy's four years of experience would make him a valuable addition to the Wildcats.
Peavy's path
The 6-foot-8 Peavy plays an aggressive play style that Arizona needs to incorporate into its offense. He's a monster at the rim and makes his bread and butter driving into the lane for layups, dunks, or drawing fouls. He's coming off a career year in his third season with the Horned Frogs where he started all 34 games and played 29.2 minutes per game.
He's slowly become a much better shooter, as well. In his freshman year with Texas Tech, he averaged just 5.7 points per game despite playing 20.3 minutes per game. He left Lubbock in favor of Fort Worth and has gotten better every year since. It all culminated last season when he averaged 10.9 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.6 assists, and 1.3 steals while shooting 45.8% from the field and 31% from range.
Despite this, Peavy was stuck in the shadow of Jameer Nelson Jr., who was just a hair better at scoring, assisting, rebounding, and stealing. He's stuck playing second (or third) fiddle on his team when he has the frame and skill set to be one of a team's "big three".
Arizona needs another veteran presence after the departure of Keshad Johnson and the uncertain futures of the other veterans on the team, namely Larsson. Bringing Peavy to the desert would give Arizona a guard with forward capabilities, and he'd slot in nicely alongside Jaden Bradley and KJ Lewis as the third head of the triple-threat.
Don’t forget to follow us at @ZonaZealots on Twitter, follow us at @ZonaZealotsFS on Instagram, and like our fan page on Facebook for continued coverage of Arizona news, opinions, and recruiting updates!