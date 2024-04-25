Arizona Basketball's Keshad Johnson officially declares for 2024 NBA Draft
By Mason Duhon
1 of 2
It's official now: Keshad Johnson has declared for the 2024 NBA Draft after spending his final season of eligibility with Arizona.
It was well-known that Johnson would be out of eligibility after last season and that he was just a yearlong rental for the Wildcats. That turned out to be a great decision, and he was a key part of the starting lineup for Arizona in the 2023-24 season, holding down the starting power forward spot.