The Ballad of Boz: Arizona Basketball's Kylan Boswell to enter the transfer portal
A vicious cycle that started with Kerr Kriisa continues.
By Mason Duhon
Impact of the departure
Frankly, jettisoning the starting point guard for the second straight offseason is a questionable move. Boswell made it apparent after losing to Clemson in the Sweet Sixteen that talks were going to take place about the solidity of his marriage to Arizona.
"Me and [head coach Tommy Lloyd] are gonna talk when we get back home [and] figure stuff out."- Boswell after the Sweet Sixteen
What's done is done, though, and it opens the door for Bradley to finally take the helm after two years of coming off the bench for two different schools. The former Alabama guard was actually a target for Arizona as a member of the class of 2022 and the next-highest-graded point guard on the list after Boswell.
Bradley has been extremely serviceable across both his stops. In his freshman year at Alabama, he averaged 6.4 points, 3.1 assists, 2.6 rebounds, and 0.5 steals in 19.8 minutes per game. This was enough to earn him SEC All-Freshman honors, but he entered the transfer portal without a clear path to the starting rotation in Tuscaloosa after being overtaken by Jahvon Quinerly.
In similar minutes (20.2 per game) in his first season in the desert, he averaged 7 points, 2.0 assists, 2.4 rebounds, and 1.0 block per game. His shooting percentage also jumped from just under 40% in his freshman year to an impressive 46.2% in his sophomore season. The stat sheet also doesn't capture his ferociousness on defense and ability to control both ends of the court with ease.
Is it concerning for Arizona to send yet another point guard packing? Absolutely. That said, rolling with Bradley feels like a much better bet considering his experience and how he stepped up in the biggest moments in the NCAA Tournament. All aboard the Bradley train, everyone.
