Arizona Basketball's Pelle Larsson declares for NBA draft and foregoes final year of eligibility
Add another name to the list of declarers.
By Mason Duhon
On Wednesday, April 17, Arizona Basketball combo guard/forward Pelle Larsson announced his intentions to forego his final year of collegiate eligibility to enter the 2024 NBA Draft.
Larsson is the second player to declare for the draft in as many days, following closely behind Caleb Love. The list of Wildcats leaving the program is starting to grow more, as Oumar Ballo and Kylan Boswell have already transferred to their new homes, Keshad Johnson is out of eligibility, and some promising young players are still seeking suitors.