Arizona outlasted New Mexico State to improve to 9-0 in 2024

Arizona Faces Most Adversity yet, but downs New Mexico State in Four sets
It was bound to come eventually right? Arizona faced their toughest matchup yet, as they took on the host New Mexico State Aggies in Las Cruces Saturday afternoon. It was the Wildcats coming out on top 3-1 (25-22, 23-25, 25-20, 25-22) Saturday afternoon to move to 9-0 on the season.
As seems to be the tournament trend for the Arizona Volleyball program, one match seemingly turns into a serious challenge. Saturday afternoon once again proved that coming off of a pair of Friday sweeps, the Wildcats struggled against the toughest competition they faced in the New Mexico State Aggies.
Despite the errors for Arizona, they were able to contain them enough to ensure they remained very much in the match. Arizona ultimately won in four sets due in large part to clean up the errors in the third and fourth sets.
The first set was back-and-forth as the Aggies had the largest lead of the set as they jumped out to a 14-8 lead before the Wildcats could respond and get back into the set. A Jordan Wilson kill led to an eight-point run that put Arizona in front 16-14.
After some more back and forth, including multiple lead changes, the Wildcats turned to their closer in Kiari Robey, whose combined attack and blocking allowed the Wildcats to escape the set with a 25-22 victory.
Arizona never found their footing in the second set. Despite an early two-to-one lead and the occasional tie, New Mexico State largely controlled matters leading to a 25-23 second set win. Errors hindered Arizona in the second.
The Wildcats had seven attacking errors, three serving errors, two return errors, and a blocking error, the Wildcats gifted New Mexico State 13 free points, which is hard to come back from against any opponent.
The third set felt much better for Arizona. With eight ties and four lead changes, the Wildcats were able to string together runs that allowed for a bit more comfort. Arizona capped off a three-point run with a Jaelyn Hodge, kill. That finished off the set to give the Wildcats a 25-20 win. The Wildcats were powered by a much improved .342 hitting percentage with a much improved 4 total errors for the set.
The fourth set got off to a very rough start for Arizona. The Aggies jumped out to a quick 10-5 lead, and the Wildcats spent very much of the early part of the set in the negatives in attacking. The Wildcats were able to get back on even terms with the Aggies at 14-14.
A Jordan Wilson's block gave Arizona their first lead of the set at 15-14. The end of the set and match turned into the Jaelyn Hodge show, as she was instrumental in getting Arizona to the finish line as the Wildcats took the set 25-22, and the match 3-1
Welcome Back to The Jaelyn Hodge Show
While .218 is far from a stellar hitting percentage, reaching the 20 kill club again has been a breakout waiting to happen for Hodge and the Wildcats. Add in three blocks and an ace, and you find the type of play that made Hodge such a desired recruit for the Wildcats five years ago. It was a definite return to form for one of the Wildcats star attackers.
What's Next
The Wildcats return home to Tucson at a perfect 9-0 for the Wildcat Classic on Thursday and Saturday. Arizona plays North Dakota State on Thursday at 6:00 MST, before a Saturday matchup at noon against Southern Utah. Both games will be available on ESPN+.