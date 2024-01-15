Arizona football fans drag Jedd Fisch for how he left the Wildcats
After rebuilding the Arizona football program in just three years, Jedd Fisch has left Tucson for Seattle and left Wildcats fans to pick up the pieces.
By Josh Yourish
In just three years, Jedd Fisch took the Arizona football program from an 0-5 record under Kevin Sumlin in 2020 to a 10-3 year and Alamo Bowl win in 2023, led by an exciting true freshman quarterback and one of the best underclassmen wide receivers in the entire country.
Now, Jedd Fisch, a true football mercenary is off to greener pastures in Seattle, replacing Kalen DeBoer, who departed for Alabama after taking the Huskies to the College Football Playoff National Championship.
Fisch will try to get the team back to that point and he’ll likely try to do it with a lot of the same players that won 10 games in Tucson this season. However, he may have burnt a few too many bridges with the program after a team meeting that only lasted three minutes before fleeing the Big 12 for the Big Ten.
Arizona had not won 10 games in a year since 2014 under Rich Rodriguez and by doing it with Noah Fifita and Tetairoa McMillan, the future couldn’t have been brighter for the Wildcats as they moved into the Big 12 this offseason. That makes this move all the more painful for Arizona fans.
Now, Arizona fans have to hold their breath to wait and see if Fisch returns to tear apart the program through the transfer portal. Something that has become commonplace for nomadic head coaches in college football.
The situation was compounded by Fisch’s recent comments about wanting to stay in Tucson, though comments like that are not unique to Fisch’s situation. Arizona’s athletic department may have had a chance to save their coach, but athletic director Dave Heeke was stuck in the Pacific Northwest with plane troubles while Washington AD Troy Dannen made the trip.
Understandably, Arizona fans feel betrayed by the coach who saved their football program from the damage done by Kevin Sumlin. The way that he left, with just a brief meeting with his players, certainly made the situation even worse.
Now, it's time for the program to search for the next head coach, and figure out how to keep the talent that Fisch recruited and developed in Tucson.