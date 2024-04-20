Arizona football loses Jacory Croskey-Merritt to Ole Miss, heating up on Damien Martinez recruiting trail
By Mason Duhon
Arizona football is still looking to lock down the running back room now that Spring Football is nearing a close. Just over a week out from the spring game, incoming New Mexico transfer Jacory Croskey-Merritt has flipped his commitment to Ole Miss. However, it's not all doom and gloom: former Oregon State running back Damien Martinez just finished up his official visit to Tucson.
A turbulent run so far
The running back position has been in flux throughout the entire offseason. Michael Wiley, D.J. Williams, and Nazar Bombata all declared for the 2024 NFL Draft, while Jonah Coleman, Stevie Rocker, and freshman signee Adam Mohammed all transferred out. For a moment, Croskey-Merritt was a Wildcat too, but he's opting to take his talents elsewhere.
However, new head coach Brent Brennan and assistant head coach/running backs coach Alonzo Carter responded by signing former San Jose State backup Quali Conley via the transfer portal and keeping freshman signee Jordan Washington and returning junior Rayshon "Speedy" Luke. The Wildcats have also not been shy in their pursuits of Martinez, and Croskey-Merritt's departure may be what ultimately tips the scales in Arizona's favor.