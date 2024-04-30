Arizona football's three first-round prospects for the 2025 NFL Draft
Jordan Morgan was actually one of four NFL draft first-round worthy players to suit up for Arizona in 2023.
By Mason Duhon
Arizona is widely regarded as a basketball school — and a good one at that — but the football program is seeing a serious resurgence after the horrors of the 1-11 campaign just two seasons ago.
In the 2024 NFL Draft, Tucson area native and five-year Arizona Wildcat Jordan Morgan was taken in the first round with the 25th overall pick by the Green Bay Packers, ending a 16-year drought of Arizona Football players being drafted in the first round. Next year, the 2025 NFL Draft may see as many as three Wildcats taken in the first round.
"Way-too-early" mock drafts and top prospect rankings for the 2025 offseason regularly include wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan, cornerback Tacario Davis, and right tackle Jonah Savaiinaea. This would be just the second time (after 1990) that Arizona has multiple first-round draft pick-worthy players and the only time in program history with three players worthy of such a high draft pedigree.
Let's take a look at each player and see what makes them potential first-round picks and where major media outlets have them landing.