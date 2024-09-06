Arizona Football vs Northern Arizona Preview
By Grace Carnal
The Arizona Wildcats (1-0) will host Northern Arizona University (1-0) this Saturday, Sep. 7th at 7 p.m. The Cats are coming off their first victory of the season beating the New Mexico Lobos 61-39. This will be an exciting game as the Lumberjacks also won their first game of the season beating Lincoln (CA) 66-6.
History
Arizona holds a 16-2 record against NAU going back to their first meeting which was on Nov. 7, 1931. The last time these two teams met was Sep. 2, 2023, and the Wildcats won 38-3. Last time they met, Tetairoa McMillan scored one touchdown and gained 65 yards on three receptions.
Running back Michael Wiley grabbed six receptions for 57 yards, while WR Jacob Cowing received three passes for 38 yards and one touchdown. QB Jayden De Laura also recorded the longest rush of his career with 53 yards for a touchdown.
Last Week for the Wildcats
The Wildcats won its third straight season opener last week against New Mexico State. McMillan had a career game recording 304 receiving yards and tying a single-game program record of four receiving touchdowns.
To cap off an Arizona offense that amassed 627 yards in total, Quali Conley ran for 90 yards and three scores, and Jacory Croskey-Merritt ran for 109 yards and one score. The Wildcats are just getting started this season and they have already showcased a lot of talent.
Arizona is now ranked 20th in the Associated Press Top 25 poll and McMillan was named Big XII player of the week.
How to watch Arizona vs NAU
This game will be streamed on ESPN+ at 7 p.m. MST on Saturday, September 7.