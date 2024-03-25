Arizona March Madness Sweet Sixteen Schedule: When do the Wildcats play next?
By Mason Duhon
No. 2 Arizona Basketball is back in the Sweet Sixteen, and the game will be played against No. 6 Clemson in Los Angeles at Crypto.com Arena on Thursday, March 28, at 4:09 p.m. MST.
Arizona staved off multiple comeback pushes in the Round of 32 against Dayton and is making its second Sweet Sixteen appearance in three seasons. Meanwhile, Clemson is coming off a statement win over No. 3 Baylor and hasn't made it this far in March Madness since the 2018 tournament.
Though the game isn't for another few days, here's the scheduling information for the week ahead and links to our other March Madness news and updates.
Thursday, March 28:
Matchup: No. 2 Arizona vs. No. 6 Clemson
Venue: Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, CA
Time: 4:09 p.m. MST
Network: CBS
Stream available: NCAA March Madness Live, fuboTV
Past matchups:
Saturday, March 23:
Men's Round of 32: No. 2 Arizona wins over No. 7 Dayton 78-68
Women's Round of 64: No. 11 Arizona falls to No. 6 Syracuse 74-69
Thursday, March 21:
Men's Round of 64: No. 2 Arizona wins over No. 15 LBSU 85-65
Women's First Four: No. 11 Arizona wins over No. 11 Auburn 69-59
More March Madness:
