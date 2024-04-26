Arizona Wildcats 2024 NFL Draft Tracker: Who's hearing their name called to go pro?
By Mason Duhon
The first round of the 2024 NFL Draft is in the books, and former Arizona left tackle Jordan Morgan became the first Wildcat since Antoine Cason in 2008 to be drafted in the first round when the Green Bay Packers selected him with the 25th overall pick. Morgan's selection marks the highest a prospect from Arizona has been taken since Chris McAlister went No. 10 overall in 1999.
However, there are 14 other former Wildcats in the draft pool aside from Morgan. Jacob Cowing and Tannner McLachlan are virtual locks to get drafted, while Michael Wiley has a good shot at being a late-round flyer. The 11 other players from the 2023 roster are facing a steeper battle for their shots in the big league, but adversity is familiar to Arizona players.