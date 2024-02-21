Arizona Wildcats news: WBB beats UW in 3OT, Baseball starts hot, Softball to No. 23
By Mason Duhon
WBB outlasts Washington in 3OT win
Sitting at .500 on the season and 4-8 in Pac-12 play, Arizona Women's Basketball was facing a must-sweep situation heading into last weekend. They took care of business against a struggling Washington State squad in the form of a 64-45 win. The real test came two days later against Washington.
Arizona struck first and popped Washington right in the mouth as the 'Cats held the Huskies scoreless for nearly six and a half minutes and roared out to a 21-7 lead at the end of the first quarter. Washington found some momentum in the next period and scored 24, but Arizona kept pace with 17 and took a 38-31 lead into halftime. In this half, Isis Beh scored 11 points, but that wasn't even half of what she ended with.
Arizona was outscored 29-22 over the second half, and the first overtime period began with the game knotted at 60-60. Two overtime periods later, Arizona and Washington were still neck-and-neck at 77-77. The 'Cats finally pulled away, scoring 13 points compared to Washington's 5 and sealing the 90-82 win. Beh led the way for Arizona with a career-high 29 points and tying second in all-time single-game shooting percentage at 90.9% (10-11 FG).