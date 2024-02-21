Arizona Wildcats news: WBB beats UW in 3OT, Baseball starts hot, Softball to No. 23
By Mason Duhon
Baseball beats the ranking out of Northeastern
After being projected to finish ninth in the Pac-12, Arizona Baseball dispelled some misconceptions in a big way in the season-opening series against No. 23 Northeastern at Hi Corbett Field. Pitcher Jackson Kent threw a career-high eight strikeouts while Emilio Corona — the hottest bat returning in 2024 — swatted his first home run of the season en route to the 6-1 win for Arizona.
The second game was a back-and-forth affair; Arizona trailed 3-1 in the top of the fifth inning and rattled off 5 runs to take a 6-3 lead. Northeastern regained a lead before an eighth-inning double from Richie Morales knotted the game up at 7-7. The magic wouldn't last forever, though, and a home run in the top of the ninth sealed the 8-7 loss for Arizona.
In the final game against the Huskies, Arizona got to work early and posted 5 runs in the second inning alone. The fourth inning saw 3 more runs, including Corona's second long bomb of the series and season, before a final run in the fifth inning sealed the 9-3 game win and 2-1 series win. Northeastern has since dropped from the Top 25 rankings.
To cap off opening week, Arizona played host to Utah Tech. The 'Cats dropped 24 runs on the Trailblazers' heads thanks to an unbelievable outing by left fielder Brendan Summerhill. In six plate appearances, Summerhill was perfect and logged six hits — the most by an Arizona player in over two decades — with two doubles, 3 runs, and another five RBIs. Rising star shortstop Mason White clobbered his first homer of the season, while Corona registered his third.